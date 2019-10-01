Joe Lally, age 80, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away from Parkinson’s Disease on Friday, October 25, 2024 at Casa De Oaks in Reedsburg.

He was born on February 7, 1944, the son of Gerald and Mary “Betty” (Macke) Lally in Clinton, Iowa. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Clinton, followed by Junior College in Clinton, then graduated from William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Sociology.

Joe became a Medical Laboratory Specialist in the U.S. Army at Brook General Hospital in San Antonio, Texas in 1967 – 1968. From 1968 – 1970, he was at the 249th General Hospital in Asaka, Japan, a 1000-bed evacuation hospital, working in patient and environmental testing. He studied Cytology at the University of Wisconsin in 1970 – 1971.

He married Nancy Baker on May 6, 1972 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Wonewoc. They lived in Minneapolis, where both worked in laboratories. They moved to Wonewoc where they made their home since 1977.

Joe began working at Merrick Foods in Union Center, directing plant operations, until 1995 when he became an Environmental Health Specialist for Adams, Juneau and Sauk Counties.

Joe and Nancy also started The Flower Barn in Wonewoc, where they had a flower shop and, on the farm, they raised plants, Christmas Trees and nursery stock. The “Lally’s Tree Farm” will be in business for the 44th year of serving area customers with Christmas Trees and other decorations.

Joe was a member of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Wonewoc, the American Legion Post 206 where he has served as Chaplain and on their Color Guard. He served on the Juneau County Board. He enjoyed the outdoors, shooting trap in La Valle and Reedsburg, working with the Christmas Trees, fishing from the bridges in the Florida Keys and taking Wilson, his dog, for a ride around town every morning.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; brother, Dr. Tom (Nancy) Lally; sister, Mary (Terry) Camp; sister-in-law, Madge Baker; brother-in-law, Steve (Colleen) Baker; his faithful companion, Wilson; and Drew Benish, a special member of their family.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc and a Memorial Service will be on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Wonewoc. Interment with military rites will be in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com