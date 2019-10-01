The Mauston Golden Eagles had a great day at the 2024 WIAA Division 2 Sectional Cross Country Championships held at Skyline Golf Course in Black River falls on Friday October 25th..

The top two teams as well as the top 5 place finishers from non-qualifying teams advance to the state cross country championships held at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin rapids on Saturday November 2nd,,,

In the girls 5000 Meter race, Mauston Golden Eagle, Alexys Smith punched her ticket to race at the state championships with her 4th place overall finish. Alexys covered the 3.1 mile course in 20:11 a new personal best effort for Alexys. The girls Division 2 race starts at 12:40 on Saturday.

The Maustonboys team punched their ticket for the boys Division 2 race with their outstanding 2nd place at the BRF sectional. The top five team scores were: West Salem 30, MAUSTON 46,Richland Center /Ithaca 105, G-E-T 131 and Reedsburg Area 153..There were 14 complete teams in the boys race…The boys team placed five runners in the top 20 places. Josh Ellerman 2nd 16:50, Brekk Peterson 5th 17:18, Weston Pouillie 8th 17:26, Sebastian naquayama 13th 17:50, Haakon Peterson 18th 18:10. The balance of the team Noah Cortez 26th 18:40 and oscar Spindler 52nd 19:15. The boys Division 2 race starts @ 2:40 on Saturday.