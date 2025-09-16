Sandra Alma Barthel, age 78, of Portage, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Hamilton Park Place in Portage.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oxford, Wisconsin, with Pastor Larry Sheppard officiating. Visitation will take place at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the time of service. A luncheon will be served at the church following the service, with interment to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Easton Cemetery in the Town of Easton, Adams County.

Sandra was born on November 9, 1946, in Portage, Wisconsin, to Arnold and Eleanor (DeWitt) Grabarski. She attended Grand Marsh Grade School and graduated from Adams–Friendship High School. Sandra went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.

In 1968, Sandra married Timothy H. Barthel in Oxford, Wisconsin. She was an avid quilter, a devoted member of several quilting guilds, and participated in many quilting retreats. Sandra also enjoyed knitting and was known for generously sharing her handmade quilts with anyone in need. Above all, she cherished her time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Eleanor, and her brother, Bill.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Timothy; their children, Matthew (Lori) Barthel, Michael Barthel, and Michelle (Walt) Moe; her brother, Bob (Aletta) Grabarski; and sister-in-law, Cathy Grabarski. Grandchildren: Chase, Colin, Liz, Walter, Emerson, Summer, William, Winter, and Bruce.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences and further information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.