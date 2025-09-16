Carol Jane McDonald, age 93, passed away peacefully early on September 14, 2025, at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Carol was born August 4, 1932, to Augusta “Gussie” Lily Spors and Hugh James McDonald in Mauston, Wisconsin. Carol graduated from Mauston High School in 1950 and went on to earn her teaching certificate at Juneau County Normal Teachers College in 1952. She taught school for a brief time and ultimately went on to become an insurance underwriter. Carol never had a driver’s license but was very independent. She worked the majority of her years for Wisconsin Mutual Insurance in Madison, Wisconsin and lived directly across the street from her office. Carol took pride in her apartment being located right behind Camp Randall on Monroe Street. She knew the Badger schedule not because she was so much a football fan, but because she knew how to manage the bus schedule during busy home game weekends. Being in tune to the City of Madison bus schedules assisted her in navigating the City. Riding the Greyhound Bus back to New Lisbon to be part of family events and holidays was routine and “Picking up Carol” from the bus was a typical part of a big weekend. She lived an independent and full life traveling, crocheting, cross stitching, reading, shopping, writing letters and spending time with her family. She loved shopping for bargains and regularly made her rounds at the stores in Madison. She was gifted with her skills of crocheting and embroidery. She made countless handmade doilies, potholders, and pillowcases, and she also took the time to teach her nieces and great-nieces these skills. As an avid reader, she passed the love of reading on to many of her nieces and great-nieces and shared books on a regular basis.

She remembered every birthday, every anniversary, every special occasion with a card, signed, “Carol.” It just wasn’t a holiday without Aunt Carol. She enjoyed gifting immensely and wrapping every-single-item. She retired in 1999 and after a couple of years, relocated back to Mauston to be closer to family. She enjoyed her life at Terrace Heights and was proud of the fact she was one of the longest residing residents of that independent living community. The bus service at Terrace Heights was a big selling feature when she chose to make the move there. Carol’s last three years of life were spent at Crest View in New Lisbon. Despite her health issues, she flourished at participating in activities and still found time to slip away and work at her word puzzles. Some of her vocabulary and quips made the staff laugh and some made them take to their dictionaries. Carol was a person of few words, never asked of much from others, but your presence, correspondence, and words mattered and your visits were cherished.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Alice McDonald, sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Budd Morris, and brother-in-law Harv Sorum.

Carol is survived by her sister Gail Sorum, her nieces and nephews: Kristie (Todd Bunker); Cheryl (Randy) Weiland; Connie (Gene) Gibson; Nancy (Gary) Cowan, Colleen (Greg) Grovesteen; Collette (Dan) Schultz; Jennifer (James Redelsheimer); Alan (Ruthie) Sorum, Roger Sorum, Julie Sorum, Linda Morris, Doug (Sandy) Morris, Donna Morris. Carol’s family wishes to express how grateful they are for the kindness and care she received these last few years at Crestview in New Lisbon.

Per her wishes her burial will be private. Interment will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Hare Funeral home in New Lisbon is assisting the family. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com