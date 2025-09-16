John A. Schneeweis Sr., age 94 of New Lisbon, passed away on September 13, 2025, in New Lisbon, WI. With the help of hospice were able to fulfill his wishes, surrounding with family by his side. He was the son of Edward H. and Mary (Treml) Schneeweis and was born on December 2, 1930, in Marshfield, WI.

John’s early years were spent on the family dairy farm, where he learned the virtues of diligence and responsibility. These traits served him well when he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952. John proudly served his country during the Korean War as a member of a fighter squadron, displaying courage and patriotism. After a distinguished 20-year career, he retired from the Navy, carrying with him the respect and admiration of his peers.

John was united in marriage to Betty D. Dykes on January 15th, in 1957.

Following his military service, John embarked on a second career with Bankers Life and Casualty out of Chicago. His leadership and expertise in management led to another successful 20-year tenure, culminating in his retirement in 1992. Retirement brought John to the New Lisbon area.

John’s interests were as diverse as they were passionate. He was an avid woodworker, creating beautiful pieces that reflected his attention to detail and patience. His garden was a source of pride and joy, a place where he could be found tending to his plants with a gentle hand. A voracious reader, John always had a book close at hand, ready to explore new worlds and ideas. Family was always his pride and joy. Above all, John was a religious man, whose faith guided him through life’s challenges and triumphs.

John’s legacy is carried on by his children, John Schneeweis Jr. of New Lisbon, Mary Pullen of New Lisbon, his cherished grandchildren, Kristy (Eric) Haagenson, Danielle (Bronson) Ramanio, and his adored great-grandchildren, Kylee, Logan, Hayden, Bella, and Grayson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Betty, and his sisters Margaret Fischer and Loretta Virnig.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday at the Hare Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Pastor Russell Wilke presiding. Burial with Military Honors will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com