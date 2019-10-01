Evelyn Lucille Baerbock, 101, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 in New Lisbon, WI.

She was born on April 9, 1923, in LaGrange Township, WI to Fred and Iva (Mentz) Quass, being an only child. She graduated from College High in Whitewater, WI in 1941.

Evelyn married Donald Baerbock on November 8, 1945, in East Troy, WI. They were married for 58 years until his death

In 1957 they moved to Elkhorn, WI. She was employed at Lakeland Hospital for 10 years and then Doctors Clinic SC in Elkhorn for 20 years. She worked various positions in healthcare.

Evelyn and her husband retired to Adams County, WI in 1987. For 16 years she served on the ACMH (now Moundview Hospital) board, 12 of those years as president. She was also a member of the Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the Mauston Methodist Church and also served as local and district president of the United Methodist Women.

She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Evelyn and her husband loved to travel. Places visited: Alaska, Hawaii, England, Caribbean, and the continental US. She also loved visiting with friends that she forged lifetime friendships with.

Evelyn loved finding a good deal. Often going to garage sales, thrift stores, and antique shops. She collected antiques throughout her life a lot of them including family heirlooms from glassware to furniture. Evelyn was also an avid gardener.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Donald Baerbock (December 2003). She is survived by her children Duane (Linda) Baerbock of Lake Geneva, WI and Eileen (Larry) Williams of Niagara, WI, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Mauston Methodist Church on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10 am, funeral services following at 11 am.