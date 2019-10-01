At its November 18 meeting, the School District of Mauston Board of Education

approved resolutions to consider the dissolution of the district and implement significant budget cuts for the 2025-26 school year.

These actions come as the district continues to face financial challenges after two referendums in 2024

did not pass.

The November 5, 2024 referendum, which received 49.3% voter support but did not pass, would have

allowed the district to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit by $1.75 million annually for the next four

years. An earlier referendum on April 2, 2024, received 38.2% voter support. Both measures aimed to

provide the necessary funding to maintain district operations.

With these referendums not passing, the board anticipates that the district will be unable to continue

operations beyond the 2026-2027 school year without additional revenue. The resolution to dissolve the

school district, approved on November 18, states:

“Whereas, the District sought, by referendum held on November 5, 2024, authorizing the District

to exceed the statutory revenue limit by $1.75 million on a four-year recurring basis; this

referendum failed to pass; the District had previously sought, by referendum held on April 2,

2024, to exceed the statutory revenue limit by $2 million on a four-year recurring basis; this prior

referendum also failed to pass,

Whereas, due to the failure of the above-referenced referenda, the District anticipates that it will

be unable to continue to operate after the 2026-2027 school year concludes,

Therefore, be it resolved that the Board of Education of the School District of Mauston will

consider the dissolution of the District, in accordance with Wis. Stat. 117.10.”

Additionally, the board approved a resolution to implement previously proposed budget cuts for the

2025-26 school year. The approved cuts include:

? Closing Lyndon Station Elementary

? Cutting athletics, clubs, and field trips

? Eliminating afternoon summer school

? Eliminating one bus route

? Discontinuing the JEDI (virtual school) program

? Closing the Olson Middle School swimming pool during winter

? Eliminating elementary Family Fun Nights

? Eliminating the school musical

The board has opted not to move forward with cutting an additional 15-18 staff positions as originally

proposed. Instead, the district will pause hiring to balance the budget while minimizing the impact on

current staff and students.

“The board did not make this decision lightly,” said Mike Zilisch, Board Vice President. “Our community

has demonstrated a deep commitment to its schools, and we have explored multiple solutions to keep

our district operating. We are incredibly grateful to our families, students, staff, and community

members who have supported our schools through both challenges and successes. Unfortunately,

without additional funding, these measures are necessary to address our financial challenges

responsibly.”

The board will begin working with state and local officials to determine the next steps under Wisconsin

Statute 117.10, which outlines procedures for the dissolution of school districts. Community members

will be kept informed as the district proceeds with this process