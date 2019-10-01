Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair being held at Mile Bluff – Necedah Family Medical Center Thursday, November 21 from 7 to 10 am. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes.

Appointments are required for all services, so call 608-565-2000 to reserve your spot today!

