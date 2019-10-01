Reed, Sally Maureen Age 88 of Lake Arrowhead
Sally Maureen Reed passed away peacefully November 20, 2024 at the age of 88. Sally was born May 17, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harry Frank and Anne L’Heureux. She graduated from Pulaski High School and soon after married her first husband Gerald Hansen, parenting 3 children, Lori, Mike and Mark in Milwaukee. Sally was a secretary for Fischer Printing company and retired from the Marcus Corporation. She then married William Reed and they built a beautiful home in Lake Arrowhead, Wi where they enjoyed golfing, gardening and visiting with their granddaughters Zoey, Trinity, Jaziana and Jayda until Bill’s death in 2018. Sally is survived by her sons Mike (JoAnn) Hansen, Mark (Christa) Hansen, daughter Lori (Tim) Sparks and step daughters Paula (Joe) Perry, Lori Ann Page and step son Ken Reed, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, friends and relatives. She is preceded in death by her husbands Jerry and Bill, brothers Tex and Tom Frank and step son Larry Reed. A private memorial Mass will be held at the VA cemetery in Union Grove, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.roseberrys.com where she was cremated.
Comments are closed.