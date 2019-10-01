The Mauston Golden Eagles Girls basketball struggled offensively in a 49-42 loss to Almond-Bancroft on Thursday night. Mauston trailed 19-16 at halftime but took a 28-27 lead in the 2nd half. Almond-Bancroft went on a 13-1 run after the short lived Mauston lead to pull away for the victory. Mauston was led by Kylie Heller who finished with a team high 15points. Aaliyah Newby led all scorers with 17points for Almond-Bancroft. Mauston drops to 1-1 on the season and will travel to G-E-T Tuesday night for their next game. Almond-Bancroft improves to 1-0 on their season.