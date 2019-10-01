Almond-Bancroft 49 Mauston 42

Viroqua 67 Royall 34 (Layla Marty 8points to lead Royall)

Necedah 52 Nekoosa 23 (Addisyn Schumer 17points to lead Necedah)

River Valley 59 New Lisbon 29

Wonewoc-Center 45 La Farge 39

Brookwood 55 North Crawford 39

Cashton 66 G-E-T 26

Wisconsin Rapids 52 Tomah 27

Hillsboro 55 Ithaca 25 (Carmen Erickson 21points to lead Hillsboro)

Bangor 54 Onalaska Luther 22

Poynette 87 Adams-Friendship 44

Wisconsin Dells 57 Reedsburg 22

Westfield 35 Lodi 33