Local Prep Girls Basketball Scores from Thursday 11/21
Almond-Bancroft 49 Mauston 42
Viroqua 67 Royall 34 (Layla Marty 8points to lead Royall)
Necedah 52 Nekoosa 23 (Addisyn Schumer 17points to lead Necedah)
River Valley 59 New Lisbon 29
Wonewoc-Center 45 La Farge 39
Brookwood 55 North Crawford 39
Cashton 66 G-E-T 26
Wisconsin Rapids 52 Tomah 27
Hillsboro 55 Ithaca 25 (Carmen Erickson 21points to lead Hillsboro)
Bangor 54 Onalaska Luther 22
Poynette 87 Adams-Friendship 44
Wisconsin Dells 57 Reedsburg 22
Westfield 35 Lodi 33
Comments are closed.