The Milwaukee Bucks drafted Serbian big man Bogo-lyoob Markovic with pick number 17 of the 2nd round in the NBA draft. Markovic played in the Serbian league where he averaged 18points and 9rebounds a game. Markovic is 6’11 and won gold medal well part of the 18U Serbian national team in 2023. Markovic will stay overseas this upcoming year leaving an open roster spot for the Bucks this upcoming season.

Wisconsin Badgers John Tonje was drafted by the Utah Jazz with the 53rd overall pick. Tonje scored 41 points against Arizona in a single game this last season for the Badgers.