At the most recent Mauston City Council Meeting Mayor Darryl Teske presented awards to two of Mauston’s own—Mike Duffy (Utility Operator) and John Flint (Streets Operator)—in recognition of their five amazing years with the City of Mauston. Huge congratulations to both of you!

Also at the meeting City Administrator, Daron Haugh, had the privilege of swearing in three new firefighters: Dylan Huettl, Corbin Czyscon, and Todd Lehr. The City of Mauston is happy to have them on their team.