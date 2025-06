A Legendary Wisconsin Dells attraction is turning 80 years old. The Dells Army Duck started in 1946 when Milwaukee native Melvin Flath bought two amphibious assault vehicles and brought them to the Dells. Since then, Flath family has bought more than 150 of the vintage vehicles. The Ducks tour the Lower Dells and the Wisconsin River, letting visitors see the canyons carved by the river. A special celebration is set for the 4th of July including a cookout and fireworks.