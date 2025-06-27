Session Day Recap: Keeping Kids Safe, Supporting Nurses, and Helping EMS

On June 18, the State Senate was in session. We voted to pass meaningful legislation that will have a big impact on Wisconsinites. I want to dedicate this column to highlighting some of the key bills we passed on the floor.



SB 41 – School Safety Grants – This legislation reauthorizes grants for schools to purchase infrastructure that protects students and teachers, such as reinforced doors, cameras, shatter resistant glass, and staff training. These grants will help schools upgrade their security and help create a safer learning environment for our students.



SB 182 – Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Grants – I authored this legislation to lower barriers for new EMS volunteers. This bill creates a program to reimburse volunteers for the cost of EMS classes taken at Wisconsin Technical Colleges. It also provides support to our Technical Colleges to help cover the cost of putting on EMS classes, even when the tuition does not cover their expenses. Finally, it launches a new “Live 911” pilot program, which enables dispatchers to send a link via text message to a caller that would allow the dispatcher to see a live video of the scene, provide better instructions, and share information with first responders.



SB 232 – Child Advocacy Center Grants – This legislation officially adds Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) of Wisconsin to state statute, making them eligible to receive state funding. These centers are a great asset to Wisconsin, supporting children who are victims of alleged abuse, neglect, and endangerment. My district is home to the Green County Child Advocacy Center, which does incredible work. I was very proud to vote for this important bill!



SB 258 – Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) Licensing – This legislation creates a separate license for Registered Nurses (RN) who meet the criteria to practice as APRNs. Wisconsin faces a critical shortage of healthcare workers, especially in rural areas. This is in part because we place artificial and unnecessary barriers in the way of APRNs practicing within their full scope of practice. This legislation allows APRNs to work independently, while still ensuring they meet high standards of training and qualification. I am proud to cosponsor this bill, which helps ease the provider shortage we feel all across our state and make Wisconsin a more attractive place for these professionals to practice.



These are just a few of the impactful bills the State Senate passed during an eventful session day. I will continue working hard on your behalf, voting for legislation that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of my constituents and the communities I serve.



If you need assistance with any state-related matters, please call my team at the State Capitol – 608-266-0703 – or email me – Sen.Marklein@legis.wisconsin.gov. My team is ready and willing to help navigate your state government, clear obstacles, and receive your input.