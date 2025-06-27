Taylor Rakes Sworn in as new City of Mauston Police Officer. Although Officer Taylor Rakes has already been serving with the Mauston Police Department for a few months, tonight we were able to officially welcome him with a swearing-in ceremony. Joined by the PFC, Police Chief Michael Zilisch, City Administrator Daron Haugh, and other members of the Mauston Police Department, Officer Rakes was recognized in front of friends, family, and our community. Events like this remind us how important it is to come together, celebrate service, and show appreciation for those who keep Mauston safe. The City of Mauston is grateful for Officer Rakes’ dedication—and for the support of everyone who makes moments like this possible.