 

 6/15   Deputies responded to an altercation that occurred at a rural De Soto business, in the Town of Wheatland.  The caller reported three males had been in the business and pushed an employee and had also put their hands on them.  The investigation is ongoing.

6/15    A deputy responded to Wildcat State Mountain Park to assist a driver with gaining entry to their vehicle.  The vehicle owner’s dog was locked inside the vehicle. 

6/15    Deputies responded to a call reporting that a motorcycle had been stolen from a residence on County Road UU in the Town of Wheatland.  The motorcycle was found a short while later in Victory.  A male from Onalaska was arrested for Criminal Trespass to Dwelling, Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent as well as other charges.

6/16    Damage to a bathroom on the boat landing side of Sidie Hollow Park was reported by park employees.  A sink was ripped from the wall in the men’s bathroom and resulted in an estimated $500 in damage.  The investigation continues.

6/16    A Vernon County Detention Center inmate with work-release privileges failed to return to jail after being allowed out for an approved appointment.  An arrest warrant was obtained. 

6/17    A Stoddard resident called to report a female lying along the roadway near Windwalker Trail off State Highway 35 in the Town of Bergen.  A deputy responded to the area but did not locate the female anywhere from Genoa to the county line.

6/18    Dispatch received a call regarding a kitchen fire at a business in the Village of Ontario.  The fire was quickly knocked down with the use of a fire extinguisher. It was reported that everyone was safely out of the building and no injuries were reported. Ontario Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

6/19    Dispatch received a call from a homeowner regarding 5-6 milking cows in their yard. It was reported that the animals had been roaming the area of Runningen Court in the Town of Bergen for about a week.  The owner of the cows was identified and stated they would attempt to get the cows back on their property.

6/19    Dispatch received multiple calls regarding a motorcycle crash on County Road T in the Town of Kickapoo.  The motorcycle slid on gravel and went into the ditch.  The cyclist reported injuries and was transported to Vernon Health. Readstown Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

 

Call Type

This Week

2025 Year to Date

Alarm Responses

16

280

Animal Related Issues

35

574

Assisting Municipalities

47

771

Crimes Against People

14

402

Crimes Against Property

17

304

Domestic Crimes

2

74

Fire Responses

32

1347

K9 Calls

0

37

Medical Responses

37

908

Mental Health Cases

5

99

Missing Person Investigations

2

36

Public Talks

4

58

Safety Escorts

3

103

School Walk Throughs

0

310

Search and Rescues

0

4

Security Checks

135

3075

Serving Legal Documents

18

409

Suspicious Activity

15

399

Threat Investigations

2

39

Traffic Accidents

15

506

Traffic Related Investigations

118

2909

Vehicle Lockouts

8

153

Weapons Investigations

0

4

Unclassified Calls for Service

72

1347

TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE

631

15064

COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS

12

313

 

 

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM 

 