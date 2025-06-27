6/15 Deputies responded to an altercation that occurred at a rural De Soto business, in the Town of Wheatland. The caller reported three males had been in the business and pushed an employee and had also put their hands on them. The investigation is ongoing.

6/15 A deputy responded to Wildcat State Mountain Park to assist a driver with gaining entry to their vehicle. The vehicle owner’s dog was locked inside the vehicle.

6/15 Deputies responded to a call reporting that a motorcycle had been stolen from a residence on County Road UU in the Town of Wheatland. The motorcycle was found a short while later in Victory. A male from Onalaska was arrested for Criminal Trespass to Dwelling, Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent as well as other charges.

6/16 Damage to a bathroom on the boat landing side of Sidie Hollow Park was reported by park employees. A sink was ripped from the wall in the men’s bathroom and resulted in an estimated $500 in damage. The investigation continues.

6/16 A Vernon County Detention Center inmate with work-release privileges failed to return to jail after being allowed out for an approved appointment. An arrest warrant was obtained.

6/17 A Stoddard resident called to report a female lying along the roadway near Windwalker Trail off State Highway 35 in the Town of Bergen. A deputy responded to the area but did not locate the female anywhere from Genoa to the county line.

6/18 Dispatch received a call regarding a kitchen fire at a business in the Village of Ontario. The fire was quickly knocked down with the use of a fire extinguisher. It was reported that everyone was safely out of the building and no injuries were reported. Ontario Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

6/19 Dispatch received a call from a homeowner regarding 5-6 milking cows in their yard. It was reported that the animals had been roaming the area of Runningen Court in the Town of Bergen for about a week. The owner of the cows was identified and stated they would attempt to get the cows back on their property.

6/19 Dispatch received multiple calls regarding a motorcycle crash on County Road T in the Town of Kickapoo. The motorcycle slid on gravel and went into the ditch. The cyclist reported injuries and was transported to Vernon Health. Readstown Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

Call Type This Week 2025 Year to Date Alarm Responses 16 280 Animal Related Issues 35 574 Assisting Municipalities 47 771 Crimes Against People 14 402 Crimes Against Property 17 304 Domestic Crimes 2 74 Fire Responses 32 1347 K9 Calls 0 37 Medical Responses 37 908 Mental Health Cases 5 99 Missing Person Investigations 2 36 Public Talks 4 58 Safety Escorts 3 103 School Walk Throughs 0 310 Search and Rescues 0 4 Security Checks 135 3075 Serving Legal Documents 18 409 Suspicious Activity 15 399 Threat Investigations 2 39 Traffic Accidents 15 506 Traffic Related Investigations 118 2909 Vehicle Lockouts 8 153 Weapons Investigations 0 4 Unclassified Calls for Service 72 1347 TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE 631 15064 COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS 12 313

