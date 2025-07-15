The Tomah/SBC 19U baseball team fell to Stoddard/De Soto 11-3 Monday night. Stoddard used a big 8 run 2nd inning to ease by Tomah. Blake Haun had an RBI Double and Kole Trapp went 2×3 with and pitched a scoreless inning on the mound for Tomah. Tomah 19U will have a pair of games on Thursday in Westby before heading to the Eau Claire AAA regional tournament next week.

The Mauston Summer baseball team won a pair of games on Monday defeating Wautoma 11-5 and winning over DeForest via forfeit. Jacob Daniels pitched solid in the first game for Mauston.

Sunday Scores

Bangor 11 West Salem 7