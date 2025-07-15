Wonewoc Putting Together “Kids Rock Back To School Event”
We are thrilled to invite you to participate in our inaugural “Kids Rock Back to School Event,” a community-focused initiative designed to support children and families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
Put on by Wonewoc Lion’s Club, Wonewoc Economic Development, Wonewoc Community Art Center & Museum, Wonewoc Chamber of Commerce, Tutti Noi Farmers Market and Roadside Dogs along with community Sponsors, Supporters and Volunteers.
This exciting event will take place in Wonewoc on Saturday, August 16th, from 9am-9pm with information booths from 11 am-5pm with an 80’s theme!
Our goal is to create a vibrant and resourceful environment where children and their families can access valuable information, services, and fun activities. We believe your expertise and services would be an invaluable addition to our event, helping us to empower and uplift the children in our community.
We are specifically inviting professionals and organizations who work with children in the following areas:
-
Anti-Bullying Information
-
Mental Health Providers
-
Health Care Providers
-
Dietary- Healthy eating
-
Fitness Instructors
-
Childcare Providers
-
Afterschool Program Providers
-
Homeschool Organizations
-
Forest Schools
-
Foster Care Resources
-
Literacy Information
-
Private Schools
-
Clubs & Organizations (for children)
-
Internet Safety Resources
-
Suicide Prevention Resources
-
Special Education Resources
-
Beauty Care Providers (offering free haircuts or manicures for children)
-
Pediatric Practitioners
-
Artists, Face Painters, and Rock Painters
-
DJs/EMCEEs
Your participation could involve setting up an informational booth, offering a brief workshop or demonstration, providing free services (like haircuts), or engaging with attendees in a way that aligns with your mission. This is a fantastic opportunity to connect directly with families, raise awareness about your services, and contribute to the well-being of our community’s youth.
If you are interested in being a part of the “Kids Rock Back to School Event,” please reply to this email by [RSVP August 1st] to express your interest and let us know how you envision your participation. We will follow up with more detailed information regarding logistics, setup, and any specific requirements.
Thank you for considering this invitation. We look forward to the possibility of collaborating with you to make this event a resounding success for the children of Wonewoc.
Sincerely,
The Kids Rock Event Organizing Committee
Angie Cain
Tutti Noi Farmers Market Manager
(414) 216-1774
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on July 15, 2025 at 1:07 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.