We are thrilled to invite you to participate in our inaugural “Kids Rock Back to School Event,” a community-focused initiative designed to support children and families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Put on by Wonewoc Lion’s Club, Wonewoc Economic Development, Wonewoc Community Art Center & Museum, Wonewoc Chamber of Commerce, Tutti Noi Farmers Market and Roadside Dogs along with community Sponsors, Supporters and Volunteers.

This exciting event will take place in Wonewoc on Saturday, August 16th, from 9am-9pm with information booths from 11 am-5pm with an 80’s theme!

Our goal is to create a vibrant and resourceful environment where children and their families can access valuable information, services, and fun activities. We believe your expertise and services would be an invaluable addition to our event, helping us to empower and uplift the children in our community.

We are specifically inviting professionals and organizations who work with children in the following areas:

Anti-Bullying Information

Mental Health Providers

Health Care Providers

Dietary- Healthy eating

Fitness Instructors

Childcare Providers

Afterschool Program Providers

Homeschool Organizations

Forest Schools

Foster Care Resources

Literacy Information

Private Schools

Clubs & Organizations (for children)

Internet Safety Resources

Suicide Prevention Resources

Special Education Resources

Beauty Care Providers (offering free haircuts or manicures for children)

Pediatric Practitioners

Artists, Face Painters, and Rock Painters

DJs/EMCEEs

Your participation could involve setting up an informational booth, offering a brief workshop or demonstration, providing free services (like haircuts), or engaging with attendees in a way that aligns with your mission. This is a fantastic opportunity to connect directly with families, raise awareness about your services, and contribute to the well-being of our community’s youth.

If you are interested in being a part of the “Kids Rock Back to School Event,” please reply to this email by [RSVP August 1st] to express your interest and let us know how you envision your participation. We will follow up with more detailed information regarding logistics, setup, and any specific requirements.

Thank you for considering this invitation. We look forward to the possibility of collaborating with you to make this event a resounding success for the children of Wonewoc.

Sincerely,

The Kids Rock Event Organizing Committee

Angie Cain

Tutti Noi Farmers Market Manager

(414) 216-1774

tuttinoimarket@gmail.com