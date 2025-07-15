MADISON – The Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) supports Wisconsin joining the coalition of states suing the Trump Administration to restore funding under the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA).

Of the 34,000 students enrolled in adult education at Wisconsin’s 16 technical colleges each year, over 17,000 depend on AEFLA funding to access these essential services, delivered through our colleges and community-based organizations. In the 2023–24 academic year alone, over 2,500 of these learners enrolled in postsecondary occupational programs at our colleges – programs that directly lead to career pathways and help meet the workforce needs of Wisconsin employers.

“On May 29, the U.S. Department of Education informed us that Congress had appropriated funding for adult education, with a scheduled release date of July 1,” said Layla Merrifield, president of the Wisconsin Technical College System. “However, on the evening of June 30, just hours before the funds were to be distributed, we were notified the grant was under review by the new administration, with no timeline provided for when the review would conclude.

Our System serves more than 34,000 students through adult education programs. I urge the Department of Education to honor Congress’s directive and release the funds as appropriated, so these vital educational opportunities can continue without disruption.”

More than 354,000 adults in Wisconsin lack a high school degree. WTCS is statutorily required to provide adult education, including English Language Learning and GED/HSED instruction, without charging tuition. The sudden withholding of this previously appropriated and approved federal funding jeopardizes our ability to fulfill this mandate. Without these critical resources, thousands of Wisconsin residents and the communities they live in stand to lose access to the education and training necessary for economic mobility and community vitality.