Tammala “Tammy” J. Wetley, age 60 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025 at her home.

She was born on May 1, 1965 in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Gary and Kathleen (Sands) Leckwee. Tammy graduated from high school in Sun Prairie and furthered her education attending Technical College and obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Science from Kaplan University.

Tammy was united in marriage to Bruce Wetley on August 10, 2013 at East Lemonweir Lutheran Church.

She worked for 20 years at Madison General Hospital as a Lab Technician. Then in 2006, she owned her own business in Mauston, Occupation and Medical Testing Services. She was a Probation and Parole Agent and more recently she was a case worker for Lutheran social services. She had a heart of gold and was ready to take care of anyone in need. Tammy changed so many lives and helped so many.

Tammy was a very spiritual person and spent time with Bible studies. She was an animal lover of all kinds, loved watching the birds, enjoyed traveling and gardening were also things she enjoyed doing. Tammy loved people, taking care of her grandchildren, loved her family. She will forever be in our hearts.

Survivors include her husband, Bruce Wetley; daughter, Sabrina Wetley; grandchildren, Bentley Cooley, Maura Baumgart and Kae Haase; sister, Wendy Leckwee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gary and Kathleen.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at the East Lemonweir Lutheran Church – W8943 County Highway S, Elroy, WI (just off State Highway 80). A time of visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, service at 12:30 pm, with lunch to follow.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com