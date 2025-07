From Clark Powersport: Clark Powersport Kawasaki has accepted an offer to sell our dealership entity, inventory, and rights to Vetesnik Power Sports, effective 7-18. This will mean the Hillsboro store will no longer be open for sales/service/parts. We sincerely appreciate all of the customers (and friends) throughout the years, thank you for your patronage and choosing Clark’s… As for existing Kawasaki customers, we encourage you to visit and establish a relationship with the Vetesnik crew in Richland Center, WI, or the V2 Boat Center (and soon to be Kawasaki) in New Lisbon, WI. It has been a pleasure…thank you again, on to the next rodeo.