The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Softball team defeated Mauston 17-7 Monday night to win their season opener. Callissa Keller had a big night going 2×3 4RBIs including a triple. Mattison Preuss added an RBI double for the Wolves in the victory. Brooklyn Bolton picked up the victory inside the circle for the Wolves striking out 9batters in 5 innings of work. Khloi Miles went 1×2 with a double and an RBI for Mauston. Wonewoc-Center improves to 1-0 and Mauston falls to 0-1.