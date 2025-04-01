Rich Baumann to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
Plan to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston in welcoming back singer and songwriter Rich Baumann on Tuesday, April 8 at 3 pm. His wonderful songs and beautiful piano playing are sure to please the audience.
This event is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited, so call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today.
To see more events like this, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.
