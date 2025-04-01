Plan to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston in welcoming back singer and songwriter Rich Baumann on Tuesday, April 8 at 3 pm. His wonderful songs and beautiful piano playing are sure to please the audience.

This event is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited, so call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today.

To see more events like this, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.