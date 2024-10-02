The MHS Cross Country teams have had a very positive week of competition having three races in the last week with very positive results.

The Golden Eagles traveled to Baraboo on Tuesday September 24th to compete at the 26 annual Thunderbird Challenge. The girls team had a 5th place team finish led by senior Aleyxs Smith’s 1st place finish. The boys team placed 1st at the 2024 Thunderbird-led by senior Josh Ellerman.s 1st place finish.The boys team placed five runners in the top eleven places: Brekk Peterson 4th, Weston Pouillie 6th, Sebastian Nauquayoma 10th and Hakkon Peterson 11th.

The team traveled to Naga Waukee County park in Waukesha on Saturday September 28th to compete at the 2024 Peter Neilsen invite.. The boys team placed 1st in their division as well as placing 3rd overall in the 22 team invite.Senior Josh Ellerman raced to a 2nd place finish with a time of 16:40 for the 5K race. In the girls races, the girls team was led by senior, Aleyxs Smith’s 11th place finish out of 146 runners..

Tuesday, the teams traveled to Black River Falls to compete at the 2024 Black river Falls Invitational. The boys team raced to a 2nd place team finish out of 11 teams. West Salem won the meet with 28 points -mauston scored 34. West Salem is currently the top ranked boys CC team in Division 2 in the state of Wisconsin. The boys team swept the top two places, Josh Ellerman 1st and junior Brekk Peterson 2nd, the balance of the boys team placing:

Weston Pouillie 8th,Sebastian Naquayoma 10th,Hakkon Peterson 13th, Noah Cortez 24th,Jonah West 30th and Oscar Spindler 31st.

The teams will travel to Altoona on Saturday October 5th to compete at the 2024 Railsplitter Invite.