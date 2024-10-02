The Mauston Golden Eagle Volleyball team won a thriller over Wisconsin Dells 3-2 Tuesday night. Mauston and the Dells split the first 4 sets Mauston winning sets 1 & 3 25-22 and 25-21, Wiscosnin Dells took sets 3 & 4 25-18 and 25-16. Mauston jumped out to the early lead in set 5 and hung on for the win 15-9 to pull off the victory. Bre Heller had 10kills and 3blocks for the Golden Eagles while Ellie Poullie notched 34assists. Maddie Quist added 4aces in the victory. Mauston improves to 4-1 in the South Central Conference and 10-11 overall. Mauston will host Nekoosa on Thursday night Nekoosa is just one game ahead of Mauston in the Conference standings.