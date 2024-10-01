Ithaca Bulldogs (6-0) – Ithaca used a big opening quarter to blow by Necedah and remains perfect on the season. Berlin Indians (5-1) – Berlin made easy work of Ripon blanking the Tigers 35-0 last Friday. They now await a big showdown with fellow SCC undefeated Wisconsin Dells this Friday. Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (5-1) – The Chiefs stomped another opponent defeating Wautoma 53-0 to stay pace with Berlin atop the South Central Conference. Nekoosa Papermakers (5-1) – Nekoosa downed Waupun and now needs to win just one of their final 3 games to lock up a playoff berth. Hillsboro Tigers — (5-1) Hillsboro clobbered an injury riddled New Lisbon team 53-0 last Friday. Hillsboro can claim a playoff berth this Friday with a victory over winless Brookwood. Bangor Cardinals — (4-2) Bangor survived a furious Royall 2nd half rally to win their 4th game of the year going into their rivalry matchup with Cashton this Friday. Cashton Eagles ^1 (4-2) Cashton doubled up a winless Brookwood 28-14 last Friday. Can Cashton get their biggest win of the season over Bangor on Friday? We shall see. Royall Panther -1 (3-3) Royall lost another heartbreaker this time to Bangor after tying the game up at 14 in the 4th Royall will have its biggest test to date against Ithaca on their homecoming game this Friday. Waupun Warriors — (4-2) Waupun fell to Nekoosa on Friday but still controls its own destiny to claim a post season berth. Mauston Golden Eagles NR (2-4) Mauston is back into the rankings after taking down Adams-Friendship 38-26 last Friday. Mauston must find a way to win 2 of their remaining 3 games to keep their post season streak alive.

Highest Riser Cashton +1 and Mauston New to Rankings

Biggest Fall Royall -1

New to rankings Mauston

Out of rankings New Lisbon

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.