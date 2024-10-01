Mark John Gieringer, age 73, of Coloma, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 9th, 1951. Mark was the second of four children born to Judge Raymond E. and Marion L. (Severson) Gieringer.

Mark graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1969. He then attended the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh where he graduated in 1974 from the School of Business Administration with a major in Accounting. Mark went on to continue his education at Marquette University where he attended law school and earned his law degree in 1977. Mark was an assistant district attorney for Winnebago County before practicing law in Neenah. He then moved back to his hometown of Adams-Friendship where he established his own law practice in Friendship. In addition to practicing law, Mark also obtained his real estate license. He was the President of Marion Realty LTD and a partner in Bula-Gieringer Farms and 3M Investments.

He enjoyed hosting Thanksgivings, skiing with family, and being the Captain of his beautiful 1969 Chris Craft, “Chips Ahoy”. It was important for Mark to continue annual traditions with his close brotherhood of friends – the annual deer hunting event on Spring Bluff, the Super Bowl poker party at the family Boathouse, and the EAA boating and fishing trips – each a legacy lasting decades. Mark’s greatest blessings in life, however, were his two children: Heather M. Kurtz and Jonathan G. Gieringer, and his grandson, Declan Otto Kurtz. He will be remembered for his kind heart, strong faith, work ethic, and passion for helping others.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond E. and Marion L. Gieringer and his brother-in-law, Michael L. Edwards.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather M. (Richard) Kurtz, son, Jonathan G. (Trudy) Gieringer, grandson, Declan O. Kurtz, along with his three sisters, Jill R. Edwards, Susan R. Bradford and Kris G.(Randal) Coakley and his nieces, nephews, grand nephew, and grand nieces.

Memorial Services will be held at Roseberry’s Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12 at 12 Noon for family and friends, followed by a gathering at MoundView Golf Course located in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12th from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Honorary pallbearers include: Alan Bradford, Tim Cook, Jeffrey Edwards, Mike Leaman, Kenny Meier, and Timmy Soward.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.