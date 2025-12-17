Tuesday the cold weather left the area and with the warmer temperatures came a hot night of shooting for senior forward Ella Franek as she scored a career high 25 points leading all scorers in a 72-26 non-conference win over the visiting Richland Center Hornets.

Ella also had 3 steals, 4 assists and narrowly missed a double double grabbing 9 rebounds.

Caitlin Lavold and Breanna Heller also had double digit scoring nights with Caitlin putting up 17 points snagging 2 steals and 6 rebounds to go with her 5 assists while Breanna scored 15 points had 4 steals, 6 assists and 9 rebounds of her own.

The ladies go from Hornets to Tigers as they now prepare for a conference game Friday night at home against the Ripon lady Tigers. Hope to see you all in the gym Friday night.