Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/16
Girls Basketball
Mauston 72 Richland Center 26
Brookwood 50 Necedah 23 (Ruby Muehlenkamp 15points for Brookwood)
Bangor 52 New Lisbon 20
Hillsboro 55 Cashton 52
Royall 64 Wonewoc-Center 24
Weyauwega-Freemont 59 Nekoosa 28
Kewaskum 51 Ripon 34
Reedsburg 42 Portage 17
Tomah 54 La Crosse Logan 32
Boys Basketball
Royall 56 Riverdale 43
Seneca 76 Cashton 48
Berlin 62 Winnebago Lutheran 60
Spencer 62 Nekoosa 57
Adams-Friendship 87 Portage 58
River Valley 61 Reedsburg 50
Tomah 79 La Crosse Logan 72
Girls Hockey
Tomah/BRF 3 Wisconsin Valley 2
Boys Hockey
Madison Edgewood 10 RWD/Mauston 0
Tomah/Sparta 7 West Salem 4
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2025 at 12:02 PM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.