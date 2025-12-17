Girls Basketball

Mauston 72 Richland Center 26

Brookwood 50 Necedah 23 (Ruby Muehlenkamp 15points for Brookwood)

Bangor 52 New Lisbon 20

Hillsboro 55 Cashton 52

Royall 64 Wonewoc-Center 24

Weyauwega-Freemont 59 Nekoosa 28

Kewaskum 51 Ripon 34

Reedsburg 42 Portage 17

Tomah 54 La Crosse Logan 32

 

Boys Basketball

Royall 56 Riverdale 43

Seneca 76 Cashton 48

Berlin 62 Winnebago Lutheran 60

Spencer 62 Nekoosa 57

Adams-Friendship 87 Portage 58

River Valley 61 Reedsburg 50

Tomah 79 La Crosse Logan 72

 

Girls Hockey

Tomah/BRF 3 Wisconsin Valley 2

 

Boys Hockey

Madison Edgewood 10 RWD/Mauston 0

Tomah/Sparta 7 West Salem 4