Today, Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld announced that the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) has begun making payments, and that benefits are once again available for eligible Wisconsin residents needing help with their energy bills. The heating season officially began on November 1, though the federal shutdown meant that Wisconsin did not immediately receive federal funding to support energy benefits. The State estimates that 185,000 households will receive assistance in paying their energy bills, with the average one-time heating benefit expected to be $440. The average one-time electric benefit is expected to be $244. So far, over $40 million in payments have been made to support over 63,000 Wisconsin households, and applications remain open for assistance.

“Winter is in full force in Wisconsin, and we know the costs to heat a home increase when temperatures plummet. I’m happy to report that Wisconsin has received its federal energy assistance funding and is taking applications and making payments to benefit Wisconsin families and residents. If you waited to apply for energy assistance due to the federal government shutdown, or if you need help with your energy bill, please apply now,” stated Secretary Blumenfeld.

Eligibility is based on household income, household size, and the home’s energy costs. Residents may be eligible if the gross household income is 60% of the state median income level or less. WHEAP pays benefits directly to utilities and fuel suppliers to offset home energy costs. Crisis energy assistance is also available year-round and, emergency furnace and water heater repair and replacement and home weatherization services for eligible homeowners may also be offered based on household need.

Income Guidelines for 2025-26 Program Year

Household Size One Month Income Annual Income 1 $ 3,201.75 $38,421 2 $ 4,186.92 $50,243 3 $ 5,172.08 $62,065 4 $ 6,157.33 $73,888 5 $ 7,142.50 $85,710 6 $ 8,127.67 $97,532 7 $ 8,312.33 $99,748 8 $ 8,497.08 $101,965

Residents can apply for energy assistance by phone or mail through their local energy assistance agency. Call toll-free 1-866-HEATWIS (432-8947) for the local agency in your area or visit https://energyandhousing.wi.gov and click on the county or Tribe on the map.