Janice Jane “Chub” Byington, age 85 of Wonewoc, WI passed away December 14, 2025 after a brief illness at Fair View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Mauston, WI. She was born July 8, 1940 in Summit Township to Leonard Geier and Anna (Miller). She lived a life of joy, love, laughter and had many wonderful moments and memories with family and friends. No matter how difficult the times were, she would just laugh it off and move forward.

Chub completed the 8th grade and stayed home to help on the family farm. She said that she would rather be working outside on the farm with animals and field work instead of working in the house.

She married Norman L. Byington July 26, 1958. In her early married years, she worked at the Hillsboro Canning Plant and at Beranek’s Meat Market while also a farm wife and home maker on the Byington Family Farm located on Hwy G, Wonewoc.

Chub enjoyed farming, especially the cattle and chickens, gardening, fishing and hunting. She spent many autumn afternoons walking the surrounding hills and valleys chasing grouse and squirrels. In the spring, she logged many miles looking for the elusive morel mushroom and then gardened and picked all kinds of berries in the summer and nuts in the fall. In the wintertime, she kept busy with sewing, puzzles and playing card games such as gin rummy and solitaire later on. And let’s not forget watching the weekly Packer game!

She loved farming with Norm and they dairy farmed for decades on the family farm– Started with Holstein cows and then switched to Jersey cattle later on. Once retired from dairy cattle, they traveled to many of the national parks and spent many days fishing locally. Their favorite was fishing for northerns at Miller Dam, Gilman, WI. They were married for 54 years before Norm passed away.

Chub is survived by sisters Rose Ruetten and Sherry Gardehl (James Bohn); children Bruce Byington, LaValle, WI, Brian (Ellen) Byington Wonewoc, WI and Mary (Ben) Thompson, Fall Creek, WI; grandchildren Lauryn (Ethan) Pixler, Oklahoma, Lucas (Tanisha) Byington, Wonewoc, WI, Kelley (Eric) Basinger, Quincy, IL, Isabella Thompson, Fargo, ND and Colton Thompson, Eau Claire, WI; great grandchildren Aurora Basinger, Kali Rae Pixler, Olivia Audrey Grace Pixler, and Makenna Haugh; and many more nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Norm; brothers Julius (Jack) Geier, Gregory (Butch) Geier and sisters Betty Field, Charlotte Raese, twin sister Janette Turner and Dorothy Krueger.

In addition to family, Chub found great joy in other farming families and especially the “neighbor boys” next door. She adopted them like her own grandchildren and greatly enjoyed visiting with them and bringing them cookies.

Services will be held Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Picha Funeral Home, Wonewoc, WI with visitation from 9 am to 11 am. Father Don Bauer will be officiating and burial afterwards at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Union Center, WI. Luncheon will follow at the American Legion Hall, Wonewoc, WI.

Chub, you will be forever in our hearts. May you rest in eternal peace, knowing that your love and spirit will continue to guide and inspire us.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com