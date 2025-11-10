Mauston Announced Baldwin & Woodhouse to Coach Golden Eagle Softball
The Mauston Athletics Department is thrilled to announce the hiring of Jennifer Baldwin and Payton Woodhouse as Co-Head Coaches of the Mauston High School Varsity Softball program for the 2025–26 school year and beyond.
Coach Jennifer Baldwin shared her excitement about stepping into this new role:
“I’m so excited to be stepping into the role of Softball Co-Head Coach! I played softball in high school and spent years as the ‘sports mom’ and team manager for my son’s teams. Now that he’s a sophomore at Winona State, I’m thrilled to bring that same energy back to the field!
By day, I’m the HR/Payroll Coordinator for the Mauston School District, and I’m excited to add another role within the district. My husband Nick and I have been married for 23 years, and he’ll be joining in on the fun as the best team bus driver around!
We’re both proud Golden Eagles and can’t wait for a great season ahead!”
Coach Payton Woodhouse also expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to help lead the program:
“My name is Payton Woodhouse, and I grew up in Portage, WI. I started playing travel softball at a young age and continued through high school, where my love for the game only grew stronger.
For the past two years, I’ve coached for a travel softball program out of Madison at the 14U and 16U levels, and I’m excited to bring that experience to Mauston. I’m currently a 5th Grade Teacher at Grayside Elementary School and am looking forward to an exciting season as Softball Co-Head Coach.
I can’t wait to continue sharing my passion for the game with our players.”
?? #OneTeam #GoldenEagles #MaustonPride ??
Please join the Mauston Athletics Department in welcoming Jennifer Baldwin and Payton Woodhouse to the Golden Eagles Softball program.
