The Mauston Athletics Department is thrilled to announce the hiring of Jennifer Baldwin and Payton Woodhouse as Co-Head Coaches of the Mauston High School Varsity Softball program for the 2025–26 school year and beyond.

Coach Jennifer Baldwin shared her excitement about stepping into this new role:

“I’m so excited to be stepping into the role of Softball Co-Head Coach! I played softball in high school and spent years as the ‘sports mom’ and team manager for my son’s teams. Now that he’s a sophomore at Winona State, I’m thrilled to bring that same energy back to the field!

By day, I’m the HR/Payroll Coordinator for the Mauston School District, and I’m excited to add another role within the district. My husband Nick and I have been married for 23 years, and he’ll be joining in on the fun as the best team bus driver around!

We’re both proud Golden Eagles and can’t wait for a great season ahead!”

Coach Payton Woodhouse also expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to help lead the program:

“My name is Payton Woodhouse, and I grew up in Portage, WI. I started playing travel softball at a young age and continued through high school, where my love for the game only grew stronger.

For the past two years, I’ve coached for a travel softball program out of Madison at the 14U and 16U levels, and I’m excited to bring that experience to Mauston. I’m currently a 5th Grade Teacher at Grayside Elementary School and am looking forward to an exciting season as Softball Co-Head Coach.

I can’t wait to continue sharing my passion for the game with our players.”

Please join the Mauston Athletics Department in welcoming Jennifer Baldwin and Payton Woodhouse to the Golden Eagles Softball program.