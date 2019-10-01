The Mauston Golden Eagles girls basketball team opened up their season with a 58-36 victory over Royall Tuesday night. Caitie Lavold led Mauston with 16points. It was a team effort by the Golden Eagles who also got 13points from Ella Franek and 11 from Bre Heller. Royall was led by Bria Gruens game high 18points while Layla Marty added 14. Mauston led 33-8 at halftime and coasted to the victory in the 2nd half. Mauston will host Almond-Bancroft Thursday night, a game that can be heard on SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com.