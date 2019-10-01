

On November 19th, 2024 shortly after 9:00 a.m., the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit executed a

search warrant and arrested 56 year old James Ossinger of rural Tomah. The arrest of Ossinger came after months of investigation that was first reported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office by NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children). The investigation uncovered that Ossinger was in possession of hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material. The investigation also uncovered that Ossinger was involved in the creation of the material.

Ossinger was booked into the Monroe County Jail on multiple counts each of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a child under the age of 13, Child Enticement, and possession of child pornography, however additional charges will likely be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Ossinger will have his Bond hearing on Wednesday, November 20th, at 1:00pm. Bond Hearing can be viewed online by following the link on the Monroe County Clerk of Courts Website at

https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/departments/clerk-of-courts/ .

Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no additional details are available.