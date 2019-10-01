

An Illinois man was arrested on Saturday night for possessing a large amount of drugs and attempting to flee from deputies, K-9.



On November 16 the 2024 just before 10pm, a Monroe County Sergeant observed a 2021 Audi traveling 100mph on I-94 west of Oakdale. The vehicle, being driven by Ivran Gilmore (43), was stopped for the speeding violation. While speaking to the Ivran and passenger, the Sergeant observed indicators of drug use. After speaking further with Ivran outside of the vehicle, Ivran ran from the Sergeant and another Deputy and was able to get back into his vehicle and flee. A pursuit ensued for over 2 miles before the vehicle crashed and Ivran fled on foot. Monroe County K-9 Rebel was deployed during the foot pursuit and assisted in taking Ivran into custody.

The crash caused injuries to the passenger of the vehicle, who later told authorities he forced Ivran to crash by grabbing the steering wheel as he did not want to be involved in the pursuit.



A search of the vehicle and area Ivran had run, uncovered 3 Kilograms (about 8.5 pounds) of Cocaine, and over 30 grams of marijuana, which in total, street values at over $300,000.



After being taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained by K-9 Rebel, Ivran was taken to the Monroe County jail where is was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing an officer (causing bodily harm), 2 nd degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and two separate counts of speeding.



During his bond hearing on Monday afternoon, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger requested a $100,000 cash bond due to the seriousness of the offense and Ivran’s previous drug dealing history. After hearing arguments from the defense, Monroe County Branch III Judge Rick Radcliffe agreed with the DA and ordered a $100,000 cash bond.