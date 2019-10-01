Mary Barbara Schnurr, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at the age of 88. She was surrounded by her loving family, who will forever remember her warmth, generosity, and deep love for them.

Mary was born on April 1, 1936, and spent much of her life in the Hillsboro area, where she raised her family and built lasting relationships within the community. For 30 years, she dedicated herself to her work as a cook at the Hillsboro Hospital.

Above all, Mary’s greatest joy in life was her family. She cherished every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always ready to offer love, support, and guidance. Her home was a gathering place for family celebrations and holiday traditions, and she took immense pride in decorating for each special occasion.

Mary’s culinary talents were legendary, especially her baking. She had a special gift for making breads, rolls, and her signature ?eský Kolá?, which she lovingly prepared and shared with those she loved. Her kitchen was a place of warmth, where her family and friends could always count on a delicious meal and a comforting presence.

Mary is survived by her children: Nancy Schnurr, Steven (Barb) Schnurr, Rick Schnurr, Sue Schnurr, her grandchildren: Christopher (Kelsey) Fatzinger-Schnurr, Kaite (Josh) Dalke, Kim (Olive Kaiser) Schnurr, and her great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry her memory in their hearts forever. She was preceded in death by her Parents: Edward and Emma (Pliner) Novy, and brothers: Raymond Novy, Lester Novy, and sister Ramona (Novy) Raab.

Mary’s legacy of love, kindness, and dedication to her family and community will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

Private family services will be held at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

