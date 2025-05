The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team came up just short in their comeback attempt vs Bangor Friday evening. Mauston trailed 3-0 early but rallied to tie the game up at 3-3 capped off by a double from Connor Newlun. Bangor would retake the lead in the top of the 7th on a bloop rbi single by Dayne Langrehr and add one more run to go up 5-3. Mauston was able to get a run back in the 7th thanks to a Bangor error and had the tying run at third when Bryce Anderson made a diving catch to rob Evan Freimuth of a game tying hit to end the game, with Bangor hanging on 5-4. Hayden Gyllin made his first ever appearance on the mound and took the loss despite pitching well he also added a double at the plate. Eli Tucker picked up the win on the mound for Bangor while Dayne Langrehr notched the save, Langrehr went 2×4 with the go ahead RBI.