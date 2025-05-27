Bonnie Maureen Johns, 75, of Tomah, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at the Serenity Hospice House in Tomah. On March 3, 1949, Bonnie was born to Martin and Laura (Sutton) Johns in Phillips, Wisconsin. She was a member of the Tomah High School’s graduating class of 1967. After graduation Bonnie lived in Madison, Racine, Michigan where she worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Chicago before settling back in Tomah. She ran the Greyhound Bus Station in Tomah for a time also. She loved going for rides, visiting with family and friends, until health declined.

Bonnie is survived by her Brother, Ronald Johns and wife Diane, Sister, Cheryl Hernandez and husband Ron, Sister, Monica and husband Marvin Groothuis, Brother, Randie Johns and wife Pam, Sister-in-law, Avon Neupert; Nieces and Nephews, Norma and Bill Schmudlach, Stacy Johns and Liana Lewis; Rhonda and Don Killgo, Rocky and Sandy Johns, Patrick and Khristina Boyle, Zachary Boyle, Asha and Ryan Olson, Rob Meyer, Josie Wilson, Julie Lalor, Amy and Bruce Hofstetter, Vaughn and Melissa Groothuis, Jenny and Robbie Ledford, Jon and Rebecca Groothuis; Jeremy Johns, Jamie and Brian Hyer, Jared Johns and fiancé Kelly Lupton. She is further survived by her Great Nieces and Nephews, Bryor and fiancé Heather, Jasmine and Jerry, Zelda, Juliette, Cass, Justin, Hanna, Ross, Lynsey and Andrew, Bailey, Madison, Korayma, Emma, Kellee, Asha, Bethany, Michael, John, Amire, Zach, Tyler, Blake, Riley, Delaney, Ambur Lynn, Zachary, Kai, Judah, Danielle and James, Mackenzie and Dilan, Abigail, Dillyn, Katie and James, Brittany and fiancé Chandler, Gracie, Christopher and fiancé Anna, Cori, Jada, Jacob, Adler, Jordyn, Carl John (CJ), Brailyn, and Zaiden; Great-Great Nieces and Nephews, Isla, RJ, Judy, Amelia, Charlotte, and Javon; Aunts, Sandy Feryance, JoAnn Sutton, and Ruth Sutton; Special friends, Barb Minor, Bonnie Hogan, and Vicki Janusheske; Neighbors, who were the best and did so much for her, Mike and Geri Hodur, and James Sherman; and her beloved Fur-Baby, Sadie.

Bonnie was preceded in death by husband, Ray DeHate; parents, Martin and Laura Johns; brother, Robert Johns; nephew, Scott Johns; nieces, Sandra Kay and Nannette Johns; great-nephews, Carson and Shelton; and her fur babies Bucky, Ruby, Holly, Bonbon.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Serenity House, in Tomah, for being Bonnie’s final blessing.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 1st, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at Bible Ev. Free Church, 625 W. Veterans Street, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.