2025 Wautoma Hornets

2024 Record: 2-7 (2-5 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Andy Krueger

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 4-5 (2-5 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Peyton Pica RB/LB Skyler Royston OL/LB Jake Smiley OL/DL Alan Jimenez-Cervantes RB/DB Marshal Woyak

Team Preview: Wautoma finished just 2-7 last year but closed out their season stronger. They had a future Division 1 offensive tackle to run behind last year and that road grader is gone. Running to success last year was Skyler Royston (210-1207 12tds) is back to lead the offense. QB Peyton Pica (20-59-0-303 2tds) is also back. Jake Smiley and Alan Jimenez-Cervatnes is back on the offensive line to help path the way for Royston. Smiley and Cervantes are also two of the top returning defenders from last season. Marshal Woyak led the team with 3 interceptions last season is also back to help anchor the defense.

Key to Success: Defense! Wautoma gave up 36 or more points in 2/3 of their games last season. The defense must improve for them to be a plus .500 team this season. Woyak and Pica will have to lead the secondary while Smiley and Jimenez-Cervantes will have to take the next step up front.

Game to watch: Week 3 Friday September 5th Mauston (Home)

Wautoma has a good chance to win both their non-conference games to start the year which would make them going 2-0 into their home game vs Mauston. This game although early in the season could determine a playoff spot for both these young teams.

Wautoma Hornet games on WRJC Radio: Week 3 Friday September 5th Home vs Mauston (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.