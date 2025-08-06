In loving memory of Raymond George Wilk, age 83, passed away on Saturday, August 2, 2025. He was born on June 26, 1942 in Wausau, Wi and raised by his grandparents, Valentine and Veronica (Drozdowski) Wilk. Raymond attended Schofield School while growing up. He married Karen Borchardt on October 11, 1963 and they headed to Baraboo, Wis., where they started their family. Upon retirement they moved to Grand Marsh.

A man of unwavering dedication, Raymond devoted his life to raising livestock, farming and providing for his family. Whether tending to his gardens, hunting, or fishing, he found peace in the simplicity of nature. His hands were always busy—whether he was working on cars and tractors or restoring them to their former glory. He was a man who could fix anything, and his resourcefulness was a gift to all who knew him.

His legacy lives on In the love and respect he earned through his hard work, and the countless memories he leaves behind.

Raymond is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Andy) Johnson; daughter, Tammy (Jim) Copus; son, Brian (Stacy) Wilk; daughter, Susan Wilk; daughter, Crystal Wilk; daughter, Michelle Wilk; grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Ray, Ashley, Jordan, Krista, Angel, Serenity, Faith, Michael, Easton; and great grandchildren Jayde, Micah, Coreena, Connor, and Camryn. He is also survived by his loving aunt who helped raise him, Adeline (Wilk) Tryba of Schofield, Wisc. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen (Borchardt) Wilk; his grandparents, Valentine and Veronica (Drozdowski) Wilk; and grandson’s wife, Meghan Wilk.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care for their exceptional care. There will be no visitation or service per the request of Raymond. Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. No flowers please. Donations can be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center and Dementia Society of America. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer the family online condolences.