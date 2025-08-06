Transitioning your baby to solid foods is an exciting milestone—but it can also feel overwhelming. If you’re unsure when or how to begin, you’re not alone.

Join us for “Starting Solids: A Speech-Language Pathologist’s Guide to Confident Feeding”, a free educational class designed to empower parents with the knowledge and tools they need for a smooth and safe feeding journey.

In this session, you’ll learn:

When and how to introduce solid foods based on developmental readiness.

Safe, evidence-based feeding techniques.

How to prevent feeding difficulties and support long-term oral-motor development.

The important role speech-language pathologists play in pediatric feeding support.

Date: Tuesday, August 19

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Mile Bluff Medical Center – Community Room

Whether you’re a first-time parent or just looking for expert guidance, this class will help you feel confident and prepared.

To register or learn more, call 608-847-1414. Space is limited—reserve your spot today!