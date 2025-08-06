At approximately 10:56pm, on Sunday, August 3rd, Police and Rescue units were dispatched to the area of State Highway 23 and Broadway Road for a single vehicle accident. A passerby had observed a crashed vehicle and an individual lying in the roadway and called 9-1-1 before attempting to render aid to the individual.

Upon arrival of emergency units, the driver of the vehicle was found to be deceased from injuries sustained during the crash and subsequent ejection.

The crash investigation revealed that the vehicle was travelling eastbound on State Highway 23 and failed to negotiate a curve near its intersection with Broadway Road. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and the driver was ejected. There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The identity of the deceased driver will not be released at this time, pending notification of family.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department was assisted by Dells/Delton EMS, Kilbourn Fire Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia County Medical Examiners Office.

Chief Nicholas Brinker