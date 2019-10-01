The Scenic Bluffs Conference volleyball race is starting to take shape after a wild action of Double Duals Thursday night. The four teams at the Royall Duals split. Brookwood downed Cashton 3-2 in the first matchup creating a temporary 3 way tie atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Cashton would bounce back to defeat Wonewoc-Center 3-0 in the night cap and Royall would upset Brookwood in 5 sets to knock Brookwood back into 2nd place in the conference. In New Lisbon Hillsboro swept their way past Bangor 3-0 and then went on to down Necedah 3-1. In the process Michelyn Hansen notched her 1,000 career dig. Hansen now has a rate triple triple surpassing the 1,000 career kill, assist and dig milestone. Cashton and Hillsboro are tied atop the conference with matching 10-2 conference records. Hillsboro will travel to Cashton Tuesday night with the winner clinching no worse than a conference championship.