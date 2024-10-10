Mile Bluff Medical Center hosts monthly diabetes discussions
If you are looking for answers and tips on how to live your life to the fullest while managing diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Diabetes Connect. This is a great way to get plugged into all you need to know about diabetes. At this informative and engaging monthly discussion, Mile Bluff’s team of experts will be available to cover a variety of key topics, while you’ll also have the opportunity to connect with others and get tips from those on a similar health journey.
This event is free and open to everyone, including individuals with pre-diabetes and diabetes, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. Whether you’re looking to improve your diabetes management or gain a deeper understanding of the condition, these events offer valuable insight toward living your best, and healthiest, life.
The next discussion will be held on Thursday, November 7 at 1 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.
Registration is not required to attend. A virtual option is also available (please call 1 week in advance for details).
For more information, call 608-847-1848.
To see more events like this, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.
Comments are closed.