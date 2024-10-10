If you are looking for answers and tips on how to live your life to the fullest while managing diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Diabetes Connect. This is a great way to get plugged into all you need to know about diabetes. At this informative and engaging monthly discussion, Mile Bluff’s team of experts will be available to cover a variety of key topics, while you’ll also have the opportunity to connect with others and get tips from those on a similar health journey.

This event is free and open to everyone, including individuals with pre-diabetes and diabetes, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. Whether you’re looking to improve your diabetes management or gain a deeper understanding of the condition, these events offer valuable insight toward living your best, and healthiest, life.

The next discussion will be held on Thursday, November 7 at 1 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.

Registration is not required to attend. A virtual option is also available (please call 1 week in advance for details).

For more information, call 608-847-1848.

To see more events like this, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.