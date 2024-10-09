Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a motorcycle crash occurred on Monday, September 30, 2024, at approximately 9:15 AM, in the town of Hillsboro.

Christopher Dale Moxon, age 51, of Wonewoc, WI, was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north on County Road F, just north of the city of Hillsboro. Moxon reported encountering gravel and lost control in a curve to the left. The motorcycle went off the traveled portion of County Road F and slid across intersecting Butler Road.

Moxon was transported to Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, WI, by Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service, where he was treated and released. Sheriff Torgerson spoke with Moxon following the crash and he would like to thank all first responders, especially the very first to arrive at the scene. Moxon was grateful he was wearing a helmet and protective clothing, vital steps in reducing serious injuries.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, and Hillsboro Area Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.