The Royall Panthers secured their 1st regional championship in 21 years with an 11-0 rout of De Soto Thursday night. Aunika Wopat got things started with a 2run double in the opening inning to put the Panthers on top and they would only surge from there. Royall put up an 8 spot in the 3rd inning fueled by a 2 run double by Kenady Olson and a 2 run single by Brooklyn Mckittrick. Brynn Olson tossed a 5 inning 3hitter to pick up another victory inside the circle for Royall. Royall moves on to play Ithaca/Weston in Ithaca Tuesday evening in a D5 Sectional Semi-Final round matchup.