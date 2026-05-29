Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is inviting the community to turn up the volume for a great cause at “Healing Harmonies: A Benefit Concert” on Saturday, June 6, starting at 1 pm at Summit Ridge.

This lively afternoon will feature local favorites Jim Giebel Music, Electric Blu Band, and Raising Red. Admission is free, and attendees can enjoy food, beverages, and exciting raffle opportunities, including basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and even a chance to win an ATV. Al funds raised will go to support the emergency care at Mile Bluff Medical Center, including the upcoming remodeling project.

Community members are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, relax with great music, and make a meaningful impact. For more information, call 608-847-2735.