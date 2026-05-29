Looking for ways to live your best life while managing diabetes? Join Mile Bluff’s Diabetes Connect on Thursday, June 4 at 1 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.



This free event is open to everyone—those with diabetes or pre-diabetes, plus loved ones and caregivers. You’ll hear from Mile Bluff’s experts, get practical tips, and connect with others on a similar health journey.



No registration is needed. A virtual option is available—just call a week ahead for details.

For more information, call 608-847-1848 or visit the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.