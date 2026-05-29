Mile Bluff Medical Center hosts monthly diabetes discussions
Looking for ways to live your best life while managing diabetes? Join Mile Bluff’s Diabetes Connect on Thursday, June 4 at 1 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.
This free event is open to everyone—those with diabetes or pre-diabetes, plus loved ones and caregivers. You’ll hear from Mile Bluff’s experts, get practical tips, and connect with others on a similar health journey.
No registration is needed. A virtual option is available—just call a week ahead for details.
For more information, call 608-847-1848 or visit the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2026 at 12:02 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
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