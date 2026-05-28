Audrey Mae Gierhart, 96, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away May

25, 2026, following a fall at home.

Audrey was born on the family farm near Argyle, Wisconsin, to Ashley

and Mina Gunderson. On the day she was born, as the story goes, her

mother was washing milk cans in the milk house when, and with no time to

call for a midwife, Audrey was delivered by her father at home.

Growing up during the 1930s and 1940s, Audrey experienced farm life

firsthand and learned the value of hard work and responsibility. She

helped wherever she could—from barn chores to cleaning the house and

cooking for the thrashers. When she spoke about her childhood, she often

remembered meals with family and the small joys that made life feel

complete, especially when indoor plumbing was installed while she was in

high school.

Audrey attended Argyle High School, graduating in 1948 as

valedictorian. She attended Luther College for one year, returning

home to work as a secretary at the local feed mill.

On August 16, 1952, Audrey married her life partner, Harlow Gierhart—

the man she would spend the next 74 years with. He first came to the

farm to install the family’s first furnace, and that meeting began their

lifelong partnership. After their marriage, they moved to St. Croix,

Wisconsin, where Harlow started his first teaching job. They later moved

to Mauston, Wisconsin, where Audrey and Harlow lived for 73 years.

Early years in Mauston were filled with raising her children, Kent, Brian,

and Cyndi, and building life-long friendships she cared about deeply and

supported through the years. Family was important to Audrey. She always

wanted the best for her children and grandchildren and showed it every

time you came home to Grandma’s house. She was a longtime member

of Bethany Lutheran Church.

In the summer, Audrey and her husband ran the family resort, Jones

Boat Landing, where she developed yet another group of lifelong friends.

She cleaned the cabins, bartended when needed, watched and worried

over the resort children—especially since she never learned how to

swim—and managed it all while cooking and caring for her family out of a

two-room cabin for the season. In the winter, she could be found working

at Smith’s True Value. The owner grew tired of hearing Audrey

complaining about his dusty shelves, the complaints turned into a job, and

a job became a steady part of her life.

Audrey loved to shop and look for bargains. She volunteered at the

Hospital Thrift Shop. She loved to play cards, especially bridge, and even

at 96 would have loved to play if she could have found enough bridge

partners.

Her love for you appeared in small ways; cooking large family meals, trying

to send you home with something: a bargain she had found, leftovers,

something from the candy dish (often Dove Chocolate), or even a $20

bill from Dad’s wallet. She sent and loved to receive handwritten notes

especially at Christmas time. She never expected much but gave much—

through her time, her care, her steady strength, and her love.

Audrey is survived by her husband, Harlow U’ren Gierhart; her children:

Kent (Kathy) Gierhart, Brian (Kirsten) Gierhart, and Cyndi Randall

(Andy Bobowski), her 7 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Katrina (Mike) Watkins — Jack, Emily, Evan, Eli

Christopher (Kate) Gierhart — Gabriel, James, Naida

Kisja (Derek) Brost — Camden, Chelsea

Colin Gierhart (Josie Knauber)

Katie Jo (Steve) Steinke — Isaac, Jaden, Johnie Grace

Cory (Kaylan) Gierhart — Harlow, Nels

Kyle (Haylee) Randall — Parker, Rhett, Jordy

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Ashley and Mina

Gunderson; brothers Kenneth, Ole, and Elwood Gunderson; sister

Arlene Syse; and son-in-law John Randall.

A funeral service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 701 Grove

St., Mauston, Wisconsin 53948, on June 5, 2026. Visitation will be

held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., with the service at 11:30 a.m.

Reception to follow. Interment will be held with family later.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran

Church.

Mom will be remembered for the love she gave so freely, the friendships

she built and kept, and the care she showed to her family in both the

ordinary days and the big moments. She will be deeply missedAudrey Mae Gierhart, 96, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away May

25, 2026, following a fall at home.

Audrey was born on the family farm near Argyle, Wisconsin, to Ashley

and Mina Gunderson. On the day she was born, as the story goes, her

mother was washing milk cans in the milk house when, and with no time to

call for a midwife, Audrey was delivered by her father at home.

Growing up during the 1930s and 1940s, Audrey experienced farm life

firsthand and learned the value of hard work and responsibility. She

helped wherever she could—from barn chores to cleaning the house and

cooking for the thrashers. When she spoke about her childhood, she often

remembered meals with family and the small joys that made life feel

complete, especially when indoor plumbing was installed while she was in

high school.

Audrey attended Argyle High School, graduating in 1948 as

valedictorian. She attended Luther College for one year, returning

home to work as a secretary at the local feed mill.

On August 16, 1952, Audrey married her life partner, Harlow Gierhart—

the man she would spend the next 74 years with. He first came to the

farm to install the family’s first furnace, and that meeting began their

lifelong partnership. After their marriage, they moved to St. Croix,

Wisconsin, where Harlow started his first teaching job. They later moved

to Mauston, Wisconsin, where Audrey and Harlow lived for 73 years.

Early years in Mauston were filled with raising her children, Kent, Brian,

and Cyndi, and building life-long friendships she cared about deeply and

supported through the years. Family was important to Audrey. She always

wanted the best for her children and grandchildren and showed it every

time you came home to Grandma’s house. She was a longtime member

of Bethany Lutheran Church.

In the summer, Audrey and her husband ran the family resort, Jones

Boat Landing, where she developed yet another group of lifelong friends.

She cleaned the cabins, bartended when needed, watched and worried

over the resort children—especially since she never learned how to

swim—and managed it all while cooking and caring for her family out of a

two-room cabin for the season. In the winter, she could be found working

at Smith’s True Value. The owner grew tired of hearing Audrey

complaining about his dusty shelves, the complaints turned into a job, and

a job became a steady part of her life.

Audrey loved to shop and look for bargains. She volunteered at the

Hospital Thrift Shop. She loved to play cards, especially bridge, and even

at 96 would have loved to play if she could have found enough bridge

partners.

Her love for you appeared in small ways; cooking large family meals, trying

to send you home with something: a bargain she had found, leftovers,

something from the candy dish (often Dove Chocolate), or even a $20

bill from Dad’s wallet. She sent and loved to receive handwritten notes

especially at Christmas time. She never expected much but gave much—

through her time, her care, her steady strength, and her love.

Audrey is survived by her husband, Harlow U’ren Gierhart; her children:

Kent (Kathy) Gierhart, Brian (Kirsten) Gierhart, and Cyndi Randall

(Andy Bobowski), her 7 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Katrina (Mike) Watkins — Jack, Emily, Evan, Eli

Christopher (Kate) Gierhart — Gabriel, James, Naida

Kisja (Derek) Brost — Camden, Chelsea

Colin Gierhart (Josie Knauber)

Katie Jo (Steve) Steinke — Isaac, Jaden, Johnie Grace

Cory (Kaylan) Gierhart — Harlow, Nels

Kyle (Haylee) Randall — Parker, Rhett, Jordy

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Ashley and Mina

Gunderson; brothers Kenneth, Ole, and Elwood Gunderson; sister

Arlene Syse; and son-in-law John Randall.

A funeral service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 701 Grove

St., Mauston, Wisconsin 53948, on June 5, 2026. Visitation will be

held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., with the service at 11:30 a.m.

Reception to follow. Interment will be held with family later.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran

Church.

Mom will be remembered for the love she gave so freely, the friendships

she built and kept, and the care she showed to her family in both the

ordinary days and the big moments. She will be deeply missed